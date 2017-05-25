Sutcliffe & O’Gorman Dominate City Golf Championship

Knights Take Team Title In Final Round At Prairie Green

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The O’Gorman girl’s golf team left no doubt who the best squad in Sioux Falls was in 2017.

The Knights had six of the top eight placers, including champion Jenna Sutcliffe, and took the team championship by nearly 80 strokes after the final round of play on Thursday afternoon at Prairie Green. Results are listed below. Click on the video viewer for highlights!

City Championships-Final Round

1. O’Gorman (978)

2. Roosevelt (1057)

3. Washington (1181)

4. Lincoln (1225)

-1. J. Sutcliffe (OG)-240