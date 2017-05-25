Top Paid CEO In South Dakota Is In Energy Industry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A new survey shows the top paid executive in South Dakota is in the energy industry.

Calculations by The Associated Press and the executive data firm Equilar show Black Hills Corp. CEO David Emery tops the compensation list in South Dakota, earning $4.1 last year. Black Hills Corp. is headquartered in Rapid City and serves about one million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states.

The survey includes only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators. The calculation salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks.

The typical CEO in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index made $11.5 million last year.