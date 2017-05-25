USD Edges Out SDSU To Win Showdown Series

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – State bragging rights are heading back to the University of South Dakota. The Coyotes win the 2016-2017 Showdown Series over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The corn trophy is awarded to the school that accumulates the most athletic and academic points over the course of the sports season and USD edged out the Jacks, winning 14 to 13.

Their efforts also raised $70,000 for Feeding South Dakota and coyotes officials say that might be better than the bragging rights.

“The one thing we try to instill in our own student athletes is there’s winning on the court or on the field but there is winning in the classroom and there is winning in the community. To have something like this that, season-long, that really highlights the rivalry, to have those academic and community service components to it, really reinforces what we’re trying to teach,” said David Herbster, USD’s Athletic Director.

The Coyotes have now won the Showdown Series twice in the last three years.