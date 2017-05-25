Wind Farm Supporters Turn In 2,000 Signatures

SIOUX FALL, S.D. – A proposed wind farm in Lincoln County could be one step closer to a special election.

Supporters of the wind farm submitted more than 2,000 petition signatures to the Lincoln County auditor. The petition aims to refer a recent ordinance that moved the turbine setback to a half-mile from homes.

The project has come under from opponents who say the wind farm is not safe or practical for Lincoln County.

If there are enough valid signatures then state law mandates that an election be held within 60 days of submission.