Georgia Pit Bulls Looking For Sioux Falls Foster Families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two pit bulls from Georgia are looking for foster families in our area to save their lives.

The Sioux Empire Pit Rescue is planning to transport these two dogs from Hazelhurst, Georgia to Sioux Falls in the first week of June. The dogs, named Hershel and Missy, are coming from a shelter with an overpopulation of pit bulls and not many adoptions.

The transport is already lined up, however the dogs can not make the trip unless foster homes are found for them first.

“Which is why they’re on our list right now. They’ve been there for a little while, and they’re wonderful dogs, but there’s very little space in this shelter, and if we cant get them transported here on June 7th, they will likely be euthanized,” said Brittany Snyders with the Sioux Empire Pit Rescue.

More information on fostering and The Sioux Empire Pit Rescue can be found here: http://pitrescue.weebly.com/sepr-info–adopting.html