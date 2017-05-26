Sioux Falls Police Investigate Arson At Car Dealership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – An alert state penitentiary employee might have saved a Sioux Falls car dealership from a severe loss last night.

Police say the employee was leaving when work just before 11 p.m. when they noticed a vehicle on fire at a dealership near Russell and North Main. Surveillance video shows a man in a dark hoodie and grey pants drive by on a bike, holding a gas can.

Police say the man waited on a nearby bridge for cars to pass, then he poured gasoline on the hood of a vehicle and set it on fire. Police say they don’t have any leads on a motive.

“I hope to think that it’s not a random arson, because we don’t need that type of crime in Sioux Falls,” said Sgt. Paul Creviston.

The vehicle was valued at $3,000 and it has been deemed a total loss. Police say about $1,000 worth of damage was done to nearby vehicles.

Police say this man is a person of interest, they say he purchased $1 worth of gas from a nearby gas station and that he was riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.