Community Blood Bank’s “Lend An Arm, Save A Life” Blood Drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Today the Community Blood Bank parked their bloodmobile in the Scheels parking lot as people took a few minutes out of their day to help save lives.

Each year KDLT partners with the Community Blood Bank in the “Lend an Arm, Save a Life” blood drive. This year’s goal was to get more first-time donors involved. The Community Blood Bank says that more than 80 people came out Friday, with over 70 donations, saving up to 200 people in the Sioux Empire.

The Community Blood Bank supplies more than 550 units of blood each week to the Sioux Empire.

Donors today got a t-shirt and a coupon for a free pint of ice cream from Dairy Queen, but it’s not the free stuff that motivates the donors, it’s the opportunity to help a person in need.

“I feel good. I feel like I accomplished something. I mean, it’s only like 8:30 in the morning, so that’s a good way to start your day,” said Matt Thompson.

For more information on ways you can donate click here: http://cbblifeblood.org/donate/