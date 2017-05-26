Garfield Elementary Students Prep For Summer Reading

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Summer starts next Thursday for many kids in Sioux Falls, and teachers at Garfield Elementary School want to make sure each of their students has a book in their hand before they leave for vacation.

The staff at Garfield knew there are some homes without books or print of any kind, so they wanted their students to be able to take ownership of a book and practice reading over the summer. The school got donations from community members, local churches and the Tiger Reserve Program.

They got enough contributions to send each child home with at least three books. Students had plenty to choose from, so they got to pick the books they wanted.

Fourth grader Marlee says, “I love these Dork Diaries, along with Diary of a Wimpy Kid, I’ve always loved them.” And classmate Kaden says, “I like bad guys. I like the jedis and I like the sith.”

The teachers hope the students will start a collection since they ran the same program last year.