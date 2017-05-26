Jared Stone Sentenced To Life Without Parole

Convicted In March Of Second Degree Murder For April 2016 Slaying

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jared Stone will serve the rest of his life in prison.

Stone was convicted of second degree murder after shooting and killing Baptiste White Eyes outside the Lucky Lady Casino in Sioux Falls in April 2016.

On Friday, Stone was sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole.

He also has seven concurrent years for illegal drug and firearm charges.

White Eyes’ mother, Adeline Jandreau, said she was “overwhelmed” by the sentence.

“It’s been really, really tough year for us and I’m sure Baptiste is with us now,” said Jandreau.

A White Eyes family member read a letter to the courtroom, written by his Jandreau.

She said the family still hurts despite “justice.”

“Still, it’s still the same for me. I lost my son. There’s not a day that I don’t think about him,” said Jandreau.

Stone will also have to pay restitution to White Eyes’ family.

That means he will have to pay $2,576.85 for White Eyes’ funeral and headstone.

Mandi Mowery, Deputy State’s Attorney for Minnehaha County, said it’s one more thing they can do to help the family grieve.

“Jared Stone murdered Baptiste White Eyes. The judge held him responsible today for all aspects of that. For taking a life and the expenses that it cost afterwards,” said Mowery.

The White Eyes’ family packed the courtroom Friday, like have did throughout the entire process.

Jandreau said that made a difficult time a little easier.

“Without them, I’d go crazy. I wouldn’t know what to do. We are a tight, tight, loving family,” said Jandreau.

After more than a year of court proceedings since the death of White Eyes, Jandreau said the family looks to move forward.

“Holding onto his memories and trying to be there for his three little boys, who…happy, happy about what happened today,” said Jandreau.

Stone’s defense argued for a lesser sentence, citing his age and steps he tried to take to avoid confrontation with Baptiste White Eyes.

Judge Robin Houwman said, however, the jury didn’t believe Stone used self-defense.

Stone was given the opportunity to speak during the proceedings but chose not to.

He also declined the opportunity to appeal his conviction, going against the wishes of his council.