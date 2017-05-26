Late Homerun Hurts Birds At Sioux City

Canaries Fall 5-2
Zach Borg
SIOUX CITY, IA  —  John Nogowski hit a tie-breaking three run homerun with two outs in the 8th inning to push the Sioux City Explorers past the Sioux Falls Canaries 5-2 on Friday night in the opening game of a three game set in Sioux City.

The Canaries Mike Falsetti went 2-2 with a run scored.  Chris Jacobs hit a solo homerun and Dan Motl drove in the Birds other run.

The series continues tomorrow at 7 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

