SD Hwy Patrol Investigating Fatal One-Vehicle Crash Near Yankton

Yankton, S.D. – A 29-year-old man died Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash that occurred near Yankton.

The name of the man is not being released pending notification of family. He was the only person involved.

A 2008 Acura TL was southbound on 435th avenue when it struck a bridge. The vehicle started on fire and the driver died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Yankton County Sheriff’s office and Yankton Fire and Rescue.