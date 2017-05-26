SD Hwy Patrol Investigating Fatal One-Vehicle Crash Near Yankton

Adel Toay
Share This:

Yankton, S.D. – A 29-year-old man died Friday morning in a one-vehicle crash that occurred near Yankton.

The name of the man is not being released pending notification of family. He was the only person involved.

A 2008 Acura TL was southbound on 435th avenue when it struck a bridge. The vehicle started on fire and the driver died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Yankton County Sheriff’s office and Yankton Fire and Rescue.

Related Post

South Dakota Airman Receives Degree Before Deployi...
Dog Attack Almost Kills Miniature Ponies
Governor’s Protest Bill Changed To Include E...
Governor Daugaard Proclaims Thursday Safe Driving ...

You Might Also Like