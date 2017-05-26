OSHA Probing Emery Trench Collapse That Put Man In Hospital

EMERY, S.D. (AP) – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a trench collapse in Emery that put a man in the hospital.

Area Director Sheila Stanley tells the Daily Republic that an OSHA crew was on the scene Thursday.

The inquiry comes after a Tuesday trench collapse that left a man almost totally covered in debris and dirt. It took crews about 30 minutes to free him.

The man was part of a construction crew working on a water line and sewer replacement project. Authorities haven’t identified the man, who has since been released from the hospital.

Stanley says the investigation could take up to six months to finish. She says it could result in citations to Fort Pierre-based construction company First Dakota Enterprises if safety issues are discovered.