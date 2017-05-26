Rapid City Man Pleads Guilty In New Year’s Bayonet Killing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Rapid City man accused of killing a man with a bayonet has pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

Twenty-seven-year-old Joseph Rich was accused of stabbing to death 21-year-old Juan Legarda Jr. on New Year’s Day and using the bayonet attached to a gun to attack two other men.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Rich pleaded guilty on Thursday. He faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced July 10.

Rich originally was charged with first-degree manslaughter, punishable by up to life in prison, as well as two counts of aggravated assault for injuring the two other men. Those charges will be dismissed as part of Rich’s plea agreement with prosecutors.