State Track Meet Begins

AA In Brandon, A In Tea & B In Sioux Falls

BRANDON, TEA & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The South Dakota State Track & Field Meet began in three different locations on Friday with AA in Brandon, A in Tea and B at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Click on the video viewer to watch today’s highlights. Team standings through the first day are listed below.

All three classes combine tomorrow for the final day at Howard Wood Field.

H.S. TRACK & FIELD

State AA Meet @ Brandon

Boys Team Standings

1. Roosevelt (23)

2. Lincoln (19)

3. Watertown (13)

4. Washington (9)

5. Douglas 8

Girls Team Standings

1. Watertown (15)

2. Brandon Valley (11)

3. Lincoln (10)

T4. Huron (8)

T4. Aberdeen (8)

State A Meet @ Tea

Boys Team Standings

1. SF Christian (39)

2. St. Thomas More (35)

3. Madison (27)

4. Spearfish (24)

5. Chamberlain (23)

Girls Team Standings

1. Custer (30)

2. St. Thomas More (28)

3. Madison (22)

4. Dakota Valley (21)

5. Hill City (19)

State B Meet @ Sioux Falls

Boys Team Standings

1. Colome (26)

2. James Valley Christian (23)

3. Bison (22)

T4. Chester (16)

T4. Wall (16)

Girls Team Standings

1. Deubrook (45)

2. Gayville-Volin (36)

3. Ipswich (33.2)

4. Howard (25)

5. Newell (21)