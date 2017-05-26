State Trooper Who Fatally Shot Suspect Cleared After Probe

Adel Toay
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Highway Patrol trooper who shot and killed a suspect in a Rapid City apartment standoff has been cleared of wrongdoing.

Attorney General Marty Jackley says a state investigation determined Trooper Michael Dale was justified in firing his weapon.

A report says Tim Holmgren called police to his apartment April 27, then pointed a pistol at the responding officer, who retreated.

The report says Holmgren refused to leave and told a crisis negotiator his door and windows were “wired.” It says Dale was atop an armored vehicle and fired seven rifle shots after Holmgren pointed a handgun at the trooper. Holmgren was shot at least six times. He had alcohol and prescription drugs in his system.

Authorities found a CO2 cartridge pellet handgun in the apartment. No explosives were discovered.

