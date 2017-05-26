Wild Water West Open For The Summer

Wild Water West is officially open for the summer. The park, just southwest of Sioux Falls, opened Friday morning.

With temperatures in the low 70’s, they experienced more of a soft opening, which allowed for their 250 or so staff members to get acclimated to the park again. However, their lifeguards were busy training even before the park opened. They now have 26 hours of training in basic first aid and CPR in the water. They have to be ready because attractions like Tornado Alley bring in 215,000 people to the park each summer.

Wild Water West Marketing, Advertising, and Aquatics Manager Emily McNamara said, “Usually during the busier days it’s just jammed packed full of people. It’s still one of the big thrill attractions out here. You go through an enclosed structure, you get shot out in the big open structure which is the bowl. You spin around and go through another enclosed structure and come out in our splash pool.”

Wild Water West has some new sea creatures you can crawl your way over this year.

The park is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until mid August and then has more limited hours. A $25 day pass allows you to also enjoy the go carts, bumper cars, mini golf, batting cages and sand volleyball. Discounted tickets can be purchased at any Get-n-Go gas stations in Sioux Falls, Tea, Hartford, and Parker.