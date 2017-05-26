World of Outlaws Adds Race In Huron

Following event cancellation at Badlands Motor Speedway

HURON, S.D. – World of Outlaws racers will put the pedal to the metal in the Sioux Empire this summer after all. After Badlands Motor Speedway in Brandon suspended its racing season, a new World of Outlaws race was put on the schedule in Huron.

SLS Promotions, the group promoting the race, has announced that the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will come to Dakota State Fair Speedway in Huron on Saturday, July 1. The series returns to the three-eighths-mile track located on the South Dakota State Fairgrounds after competing there for the first time in 2015.

Promoters say the event at Dakota State Fair Speedway will mark one of two races this season for the World of Outlaws series in the state of South Dakota. The second race is in Rapid City on Friday, August 25.

According to an email sent by SLS Promotions spokesman Tony Veneziano, “Things are just being finalized now on adding the race on July 1 at Huron. It was not on the original schedule, but with the date opening up on July 1, it fit in well travel-wise and schedule-wise for the World of Outlaws.”

World of Outlaws was initially scheduled to race at Badlands Motor Speedway July 1 & 2, but Badlands owner Chuck Brennan suspended the speedway’s racing season last week after a fallout with the track’s contracted ambulance service, canceling the remaining events on the track’s already abbreviated schedule.

According to a news release sent by SLS Promotions, “We are looking forward to having the World of Outlaws back at Dakota State Fair Speedway,” said Orville Chenoweth, Promoter at Dakota State Fair Speedway. “The fans really enjoyed them last time in 2015, so to be able to bring the series back right before the Fourth of July will be a great lead-in to the holiday.”

Promoters say joining the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series will be the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds. A fireworks display is also planned for the July 1 event. Information on tickets for World of Outlaws in Huron July 1 is not available yet, but promoters say it will be up soon on their website.

According to the release, the 2017 season has seen nine drivers visit victory lane so far with the Outlaws. A very strong contingent of 16 full-time drivers are currently following the series full-time, 11 of whom raced in the inaugural series event at Dakota State Fair Speedway in 2015.

Donny Schatz currently leads the series standings and has nine victories, with David Gravel right on his heels. Gravel has recorded eight wins and also recently closed the gap in the point standings, as he chases his first World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series title. Brad Sweet and Jason Johnson each have won a pair of races this season and sit third and fourth in points, respectively. Daryn Pittman, the 2013 series titlist rounds out the current top-five.

Shane Stewart, who recently won his first race of the season, is sixth in the standings, followed by rookie Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, who has a pair of wins this year, Joey Saldana and Jason Sides.

Also competing full-time with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series this season are veteran drivers Paul McMahan, Kraig Kinser and Greg Wilson. Jacob Allen and Clyde Knipp are two of the youngest drivers on the circuit, while Brent Marks is contending for rookie honors with Haudenschild.