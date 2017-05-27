Adams & Hawkeyes Outlast Minnesota To Reach Big Ten Championship

Brandon Native Homers In 7-5 Win

BLOOMINGTON, IND — Brandon Native Jake Adams and his Iowa Hawkeyes will play for the Big Ten Tournament Championship an a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Adams slugged his 25th homerun to help the Hawkeyes outlast Minnesota 7-5 in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Saturday night.

Iowa will face Maryland tomorrow with an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on the line.

Click on the video viewer to see Jake’s bomb!