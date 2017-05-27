Canaries Crunched Again In Late Innings At Sioux City

Birds Fall 8-2

SIOUX CITY, IA — The Explorers won their second game in a row against the Canaries on Saturday night. The Explorers were down 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth but rallied with seven runs in the inning to give them a lead they would not relinquish. 3B Josh Vitters finished with a big day, hitting a home run and knocking in three runs in the win. CF Tony Campana finished 2-5 with two runs scored for the Explorers. RHP Kevin McCanna earned a victory for the second straight night, getting the final out in the eighth inning. RHP Kurt Heyer was very good in the win, pitching five scoreless innings and striking out six batters. 1B Curtis Jacobs picked up his seventh RBI of the season in the loss.