Kayaks Hit Missouri River For South Dakota Challenge

Hundreds Of Boaters From Around The Country Take 70 Mile Trek

YANKTON, S.D. — Damp conditions Saturday morning didn’t stop hundreds of kayaks from hitting the Missouri River.

The 2017 South Dakota Kayak Challenge brought veteran and novice kayakers from around the country.

Danny Loental from Overland Park, Kansas said he’s using the challenge as practice for another event in Missouri.

“As a new kayaker, I do have aspirations of doing some longer trips out on the ocean. This is where I’m starting,” said Loental.

This is Belle Fourche native, Michael Cerney’s fourth challenge.

He said he was motivated to come back after a solid performance last year.

“It’s kind of like lighting a firecracker. You light the fuse, you’re in anticipation then there’s a big bang and that’s kind of what it’s like,” said Cerney.

A 72-mile course stands between the start in Yankton and the finish line in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The challenge is split into two categories: competition and adventure.

For Cerney, preparation starts early.

“I usually start in February and there’s ice and hypothermia problems but you deal with all that and you paddle. You do treadmill work, core strength, stuff like that. Paddling, the more you can paddle the better off you are,” said Cerney.

Loental said his background is in running but is working toward kayaking.

“For me, it’s mostly been long days in the boat, just getting used to having a sore butt and just working up the muscles,” said Loental.

Kayaking as a tandem were Yankton natives, Ariel Gray and Lindsey Cooke.

Gray said she completed the course last year and came back to challenge herself, again.

For Cooke, it’s more so about seeing the surroundings of the course.

“I’ve lived here for twelve years and I just feel like I haven’t seen enough of the river and I wanted to see what it has in store for us,” said Cooke.

While records are on the line, Cerney said the challenge comes with a sense of camaraderie among the kayakers.

“We want them to enjoy themselves and if we can give them tips to make them better out there, they’re going to enjoy themselves more,” said Cerney.

The record time for the South Dakota Kayak Challenge coming into Saturday’s event was eight hours and seventeen minutes by Dave Hutchinson of Gallatin Gateway, Montana in 2016.