Man Killed in Roberts Count Crash

SUMMIT, S.D. – One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon near Summit.

The names of the two are not being released pending notification of family members. Both were drivers and the only people involved.

A 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12. A 1998 Ford Windstar attempted to turn west from 455th Avenue onto U.S. Highway 12. The two vehicles collided.

The 66-year-old male driver of the Windstar, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, a 16-year-old female, sustained serious non-life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, Summit Fire Rescue and Grant Roberts Ambulance.