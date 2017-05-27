Nyberg’s Ace Honors Veterans With Free Roses

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Nyberg’s customer’s at all four Sioux Falls locations were sent home with free roses.

The flowers are part of the store’s special for Memorial Day to honor the fallen veterans.

“Are you a veteran? No ma’am, are you going to see any veteran this weekend? Ahh, yes,” says one of the customers talking to the cashier.

It was a question every Nyberg’s customer got asked and depending on their answer, they were presented with a little gift.

“Wonderful, thank you so much,” says a customer who received a rose.

A simple rose with a big meaning; honoring the lives of the fallen veterans, that have served and the ones that continue to.

“It was the best thing I have ever done; you know I wasn’t ready for college. I was seeking some independence and the military gave that to me,” says Army veteran Nate Inboden.

Whether it was finding independence or a chance to give back; each veteran has a different story for why they served.

“It felt really good; I was really proud to serve my country. It was a time when the military wasn’t as popular as it is now,” says Army veteran Roger Jacobs.

And the veteran’s aren’t the only ones proud, so are the citizens, and their families.

“It’s very important; especially at this time of the year, when we are honoring those that have lost their lives in the line of service. So, I think it’s really important to show our gratitude to them,” says Family member of a veteran Jeaneen McLaren.

It’s the gratitude the store felt to continue the annual Memorial Day special, to hand out flowers as their way of saying thank you and to pass on the appreciation.

That’s the purpose of Memorial Day, is to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. We take it a step further and honor those who served in the armed forces, who have passed away,” says President of Nyberg’s Ace Kevin Nyberg.

It’s not every day that the men and women who serve and protect the country get thanked, but every year there’s a day reserved in remembrance of them.

“For the gentleman and women who served after me; who have been in conflicts that are going on still to this day. It’s just an honor to be a part of that brotherhood and sisterhood,” says Inboden.

“My last tour was in Vietnam and when we came home from Vietnam, nobody cared, nobody, cared, it’s good that they have a different attitude towards it now,” says Navy veteran Bill Laird.

So as Memorial Day approaches, the veterans hope we remember the importance of the day.

“I just want folks to remember that this is a three-day weekend and it is good to have that extra day off but to know what folks sacrificed for that,” says Jacobs.

A total of a thousand roses among the four Nyberg’s locations were given out.

The free rose giveaway will continue until Sunday.

The store teamed up with the organization Memorial Day Flowers Foundation, a national non-profit organization that honors fallen veterans.

The foundation will also place 600 additional roses on headstones at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day in honor of Nyberg’s Ace contribution.