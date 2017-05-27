PERFECTION! Roosevelt Completes 33-0 Season With State Title Win Over Brandon Valley

Riders Dominate Title Game 9-1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Roosevelt Rough Riders needed a walkoff Grand Slam in the Region 2A Championship game against Mitchell just to MAKE the State Tournament.

On Saturday Roosevelt seemed to continue riding the momentum from that moment to complete a perfect season.

The Riders dominated Brandon Valley 9-1 in the State A Championship game on Saturday afternoon at the Birdcage to capture their fourth state championship and finish off a flawless 33-0 campaign.

Earlier in the day Roosevelt defeated Pierre 4-0 in the semifinals.

