Roosevelt & Brandon Valley Advance To Championship With Shutout

Riders Beat Pierre 4-0, Lynx Over Watertown 7-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Roosevelt and Brandon Valley didn’t leave much doubt that they were the top two teams in South Dakota Class A Baseball.

The Riders improved to 32-0 with a 4-0 victory over Pierre in the first semifinal of the South Dakota State A Baseball Tournament on Saturday afternoon at Sioux Falls Stadium. The Lynx followed that with a 7-0 victory over Watertown in the semifinal immediately following it.

Roosevelt and Brandon Valley will meet for the state title tonight at 5 PM.

