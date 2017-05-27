Scoreboard Saturday, May 27th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR SATURDAY, MAY 27TH, 2017
MLB
Twins 5, Tampa Bay 3
American Association
Sioux City 8, Canaries 2
IFL
Wichita Falls 36, Storm 21 (*Sioux Falls 68-Game Home Win Streak Snapped)
NPSL
Thunder 1, Twin Stars FC 1
H.S. Track & Field
State AA Meet @ Sioux Falls
Team Standings
Girls
1. Lincoln (118)
2. Brandon Valley (108.50)
3. O’Gorman (81)
4. RC Stevens (79.50
5. RC Central (61)
Boys
1. Lincoln (151)
2. Brandon Valley (86)
3. Lincoln (83)
4. Watertown (74)
5. RC Central (64.66)
State A Meet @ Sioux Falls
Team Standings
Girls
T1. Madison (64)
T1. St. Thomas More (64)
3. Custer (62)
4. Dakota Valley (49)
5. West Central (45)
Boys
1. SF Christian (112)
2. St. Thomas More (106)
3. Madison (41)
4. Winner (40)
5. Chamberlain (37)
State B Meet @ Sioux Falls
Team Standings
Girls
1. Deubrook (78)
2. Parker (48)
3. Gayville-Volin (42)
4. Chester (41)
5. Newell (39)
Boys
1. Chester (64)
2. Colman-Egan (60)
3. Bison (38)
4. James Valley Christian (37)
5. Colome (36)
H.S. Baseball
State A Tournament @ Sioux Falls
Semifinals
Roosevelt 4, Pierre 0
Brandon Valley 7, Watertown 0
Championship
Roosevelt 9, Brandon Valley 1 (*Roosevelt Finishes 33-0)