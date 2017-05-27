Sioux Falls Firefighters Work to “Fill the Boot” for Muscular Dystrophy

Funds raised go toward the MDA or Muscular Dystrophy Association.



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is working this Memorial Day weekend to try to help fight against muscle disease.

Saturday kicks of their “Fill the Boot” campaign.

The nationwide campaign looks to contribute to research and life-enhancing programs.

“As we stand up here, we get a lot of people that come up and say they know somebody that has muscular dystrophy so it’s good for us to be able to help out here while people are giving us their personal stories of somebody they know with the disease,” said Sioux Falls Firefighter Tony Bivens.

The campaign runs until Memorial Day.

A boot can be found outside all Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations from 9 a.m. Until 6 p.m.