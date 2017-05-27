Six-Month Moratorium on Wind Energy Development in Hughes County

Hughes County Commission made the decision earlier this month

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Officials in a central South Dakota county have put a six-month moratorium on any wind energy development until they can study and maybe change local ordinances.

The Hughes County Commission made the decision earlier this month, after several ranchers and farmers in the area leased land to a California company planning to develop two wind farms south of Harrold.

Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple says a landowner contacted the commission worried about whether local ordinances protected landowners.

Commission Chairman Norm Weaver says things have changed since ordinances were written about eight or nine years ago.

Weaver and other commissioners say they want to look at what other counties are doing, including increasing “setbacks,” or the distances between wind turbines and homes, roads or other things nearby.