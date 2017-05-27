STATE AA TRACK-Another Patriots Day As Both Lincoln Teams Repeat

Patriots Sweep Team Titles For Second Straight Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the second straight year the final day of the South Dakota State AA Track & Field Meet was Patriots Day.

Both the Lincoln girls and boys track teams won the team championships marking the second consecutive year the school has swept the team titles. The Patriots’ Colin Brison was the Track MVP while Lincoln’s Ryley Heier was the Field MVP.

Brandon Valley’s Krista Bickley won Track MVP honors for the runner-up Lynx. Huron’s Trent Francom was the Field MVP.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team Standings are listed below.

HS TRACK & FIELD

State AA Meet @ Sioux Falls

Team Standings

Girls

1. Lincoln (118)

2. Brandon Valley (108.50)

3. O’Gorman (81)

4. RC Stevens (79.50

5. RC Central (61)

Boys

1. Lincoln (151)

2. Brandon Valley (86)

3. Lincoln (83)

4. Watertown (74)

5. RC Central (64.66)