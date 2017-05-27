STATE B TRACK-Deubrook Girls End Ipswich Reign, Chester Boys Reign

Parker's Karley Peters Wins MVP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Ipswich reign as girl’s State B Track & Field Champion is over after five consecutive titles.

Deubrook had balance throughout the meet and scored 78 points to capture their first state title. On the boy’s side it was Chester capturing their first state title (third overall) since 1988.

Parker’s Karley Peters was named the Class B Track MVP while Daniel Burkhalter nabbed the boys MVP. The Field MVP awards went to Wall’s Kyla Sawvell and Allen McDonnell.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights! Team standings are listed below.

H.S. TRACK & FIELD

State B Meet @ Sioux Falls

Team Standings

Girls

1. Deubrook (78)

2. Parker (48)

3. Gayville-Volin (42)

4. Chester (41)

5. Newell (39)

Boys

1. Chester (64)

2. Colman-Egan (60)

3. Bison (38)

4. James Valley Christian (37)

5. Colome (36)