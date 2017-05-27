STATE A TRACK-Sioux Falls Christian Boys Win Crown While Madison & St. Thomas More Girls Share It

Winner's Cameron Kuil Takes Track MVP Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — One school won it’s first state title in nearly a decade while two schools made unusual history at the State A Track & Field Championship in Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon.

The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers boy’s track team won the State A Team Championship for the first time since 2008. Meanwhile a controversial disqualification of St. Thomas More runners led to a tie that had the Cavaliers share the title with Madison. It’s the first time two teams have ever shared the title.

Track MVP’s were Winner’s Cameron Kuil while Chamberlain’s Tiegen Priebe won the Field MVP. Belle Fourche’s Shayla Howell won both the Track and Field MVP on the girls side.

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Team standings are below.

HS TRACK & FIELD

State A Meet @ Sioux Falls

Team Standings

Girls

T1. Madison (64)

T1. St. Thomas More (64)

3. Custer (62)

4. Dakota Valley (49)

5. West Central (45)

Boys

1. SF Christian (112)

2. St. Thomas More (106)

3. Madison (41)

4. Winner (40)

5. Chamberlain (37)