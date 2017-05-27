AAA “Tipsy Tow” Offers Free Tows on Memorial Weekend

1-800-AAA-HELP (1-800-222-4357)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- For Memorial Day weekend, AAA is making “Tipsy Tow” available for anyone in need of a sober ride.

Tow truck drivers can pick up a driver and one passenger.

They will also transport the car home.

The service is available in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Mitchell and Yankton.

You do not have to be a AAA member to use the service.

Triple A officials expect this memorial day weekend to be the busiest since 2005.

In light of that, they want to give travelers the free alternative to get home safely.

“You don’t want to run the risk of hurting yourself or someone else on the highway. It’s just too huge a price to pay. We really encourage people to take advantage of this, especially if they don’t have a designated driver,” said Marilyn Buskohl of AAA South Dakota.

The service is available for the entire weekend and will end at 4 a.m. on Tuesday.