Wichita Falls Stuns Storm To Snap 68-Game Home Win Streak

Storm Suffer First Home Loss In Seven Years 36-21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the first time in seven years, Sioux Falls Storm fans left a home game disappointed.

Wichita Falls dominated from the second quarter on to stun the Storm 36-21 on Saturday night in Sioux Falls. It’s Sioux Falls first home loss since 2010, snapping a 68-game home win streak. It’s also the Storm’s first loss in the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Up 7-3 after a quarter, the Storm saw the Nighthawks seize control in the second quarter with Wichita Falls scoring 20 unanswered points. It’s the second time in their three meetings this year that Wichita Falls has defeated Sioux Falls.

In defeat Lorenzo Brown went 12-26 for 158 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Wichita Falls’ QB Charles McCullum went 18-30 for 135 yards and two scores.

The Storm fall to 11-2 and are now tied for first place in the United Conference with Iowa. Sioux Falls visits Colorado next Saturday at 6 PM Central.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!