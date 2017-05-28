Adams Bombs Send Hawkeyes To NCAA Tournament

Brandon Native's Big Day Helps Propel Iowa To Big Ten Tournament Title

BLOOMINGTON, IND — If things had gone according to Brandon native Jake Adams’ original plans he’d have played college baseball for the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

He got thrown a curve last year when UND’s program was cut and a former JUCO coach helped him catch on with the University of Iowa.

After 25 homeruns and a Big Ten Player of the Year Award, it’s pretty safe to say Adams prefers being a Hawk over a Fighting Hawk!

Jake’s dream season at Iowa continued on Sunday as the junior helped lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to a Big Ten Tournament Championship with a 13-4 victory over Northwestern. The victory gives Iowa the Big Ten’s automatic qualifier into the NCAA Tournament.

Adams went 4-4 with a pair of homeruns to make him the NCAA leader with 27. He also scored three runs and drove in three.

Iowa learns where it plays tomorrow during the NCAA Selection Show on ESPN 2 at 11 AM.

Click on the video viewer for highlights & reaction!