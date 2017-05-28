Canaries Swept In Sioux City

Birds Drop Finale 7-1

SIOUX CITY, IA — Sioux City continued to stay red hot as they notched their six-straight victory with a 7-1 decision over Sioux Falls. The Explorers rolled out to a 7-0 lead after just three innings and would cruise from there to the big win. Sioux City DH LeVon Washington led the way at the plate tonight going a perfect 3-for-3 with a run scored and a RBI. Explorers 2B Nick Flair added two hits in four at-bats while LF Jayce Ray launched a two-run home run and collected three RBI. Sioux City starting pitcher Hobbs Johnson tossed six solid innings to earn his second win of the season. Johnson gave up an earned run on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts.