Ex-Canaries Pitcher John Brebbia Debuts With In Majors With Cardinals

Gets Out Against Lone Batter Faced Sunday In Colorado

DENVER, CO — As the current edition of the Sioux Falls Canaries struggle, a former Bird had a day to remember in Denver.

Ex-Canaries pitcher John Brebbia made his Major League debut for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Colorado Rockies. Brebbia retired the only batter he faced, Trevor Story, during the Cardinals 8-4 loss to the Rockies.

Brebbia pitched in Sioux Falls in 2014. He went 3-2 with a 3.31 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 65.1 innings of work. Brebbia would pitch in Laredo the following season where he helped lead the Lemurs to an American Association Championship before being signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks. St. Louis later took him in the Rule 5 draft and the righty worked his way up the St. Louis farm system.

Click on the video viewer to see John’s debut!