Highway Patrol Trooper Assaulted

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D.- A highway patrol officer was taken to the hospital after he was assaulted during a traffic stop.

The incident happened on Saturday night around 7:30 p.m.

The trooper stopped a car for a traffic stop at South Highway 79 and Spring Creek Road.

During the stop, the trooper was assaulted and the driver fled the scene.

The trooper was taken to the hospital, treated, and released. The investigation is ongoing.