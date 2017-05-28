Iconic Rapid City Coach Dave Ploof Passes Away

Built Post 22 Into National Power

RAPID CITY, S.D. — It is a sad day for Legion Baseball in South Dakota with news that legendary Rapid City Post 22 coach Dave Ploof has passed away at the age of 80.

A South Dakota Sports Hall Of Famer, Ploof built the Hardhats into a power from 1965 through 2011. He’s the winningest coach in Legion history with 2,483 wins to just 808 losses. He led the Hardhats to 34 state title and a national title in 1993.

Ploof also coached wrestling at Rapid City Central, leading the Cobblers to several state titles.