Iconic Rapid City Coach Dave Ploof Passes Away

Built Post 22 Into National Power
Zach Borg
Share This:

RAPID CITY, S.D.  —  It is a sad day for Legion Baseball in South Dakota with news that legendary Rapid City Post 22 coach Dave Ploof has passed away at the age of 80.

A South Dakota Sports Hall Of Famer, Ploof built the Hardhats into a power from 1965 through 2011.  He’s the winningest coach in Legion history with 2,483 wins to just 808 losses.  He led the Hardhats to 34 state title and a national title in 1993.

Ploof also coached wrestling at Rapid City Central, leading the Cobblers to several state titles.

You Might Also Like