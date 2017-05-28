Patriot Track & Cross Country Dominate In South Dakota

Lincoln Track And Cross Country Teams Sweep Titles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — For the second straight year the finale of the State Track Meet was Patriots Day.

Both Lincoln teams won AA Championships and reached some rarefied air. The Patriots became just the second program to repeat as both boys and girls team champions in state history.

Add in the two cross country titles the Lincoln boys and girls won back in the fall and there’s no doubt that the best runners in the state in 2016-17 are at 2900 Cliff Avenue.