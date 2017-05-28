Perfection A Bonus For State Baseball Champion Riders

Roosevelt Finishes Season 33-0

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The argument for the 2017 Roosevelt Rough Riders being the best prep baseball team in state history ends at zero.

That’s the number of losses for the State A Champion this year.

Yesterday’s 9-1 victory over Brandon Valley in the title game put the cap on a perfect 33-0 season. Ace Gus Radel gave the Riders one of the most dominant pitchers in the state and the lineup was stacked with some of the best hitters in the modern wood bat era as well.

As if that wasn’t scary enough for the rest of the state, most of them are underclassmen and will be back next year.