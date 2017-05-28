SculptureWalk Pieces to be Examined after “Bull” Sculpture Piece Knocked Over

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- An incident with a SculptureWalk piece this weekend is prompting organizers to re-examine welds and supports on the current sculptures.

The sculpture “Bull” sustained minor damage when it fell from its pedestal Saturday afternoon.

The piece is being repaired at the BronzeAge Art Casting Foundry in Sioux Falls.

Sculpturewalk representatives are currently out of state over the Memorial Day weekend, but will examine welds and be add extra supports upon return to Sioux Falls.

SculptureWalk thanked the Sioux Falls Police Department for their quick response and assistance after the “Bull” piece fell over.