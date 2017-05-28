Sisters Selling T-Shirts To Help Families Going Through Infant Loss

LUVERNE, MN. – A Minnesota family is looking to help others after experiencing a series of tragic events.

Three women; two sisters and their sister-in-law all lost one of their babies.

So they’re raising money to help comfort the next family that goes through something similar.

“I was pregnant in 2010, was due Thanksgiving of that year,” says Nikki McLendon.

It’s been just shy of 7 years since McLendon lost her third baby girl, Paisley.

“It’s the what was, or what could have been,” she says. “We had clothes bought, we had things we were expecting. You imagine your life and then it’s just not that way.”

Doctors noticed there was no heartbeat when McLendon was 32 weeks pregnant.

“I was the first one in my family,” says McLendon. “We maybe heard of it, but didn’t know anybody or think we knew anybody that had gone through the same thing.”

Five years later Nikki’s sister had a miscarriage.

And her sister-in-law, Alyssa Thier, also lost her son, Keeston, at 32 weeks.

“We started to plan for a family of five,” says Thier, who began to get choked up.

All three babies are buried together.

While the sisters had each other to lean on during these difficult times, they want to do something to help the next family who goes through something similar.

“Our experiences were we had the baby, we could keep the baby with us, but we would be asked to put them in a cooling area for a while,” says McLendon.

That’s where they’re hoping to help.

The three are selling t-shirts to raise money to purchase two Cuddle Cots for the Avera and Sanford birthing centers in Sioux Falls.

The equipment has a cooling pad that can be placed on any blanket, crib or bed.

“The purpose of a Cuddle Cot is to keep the body cool so that it doesn’t deteriorate as the family says their goodbyes,” explains Bethany Olson, the development officer with Sanford Children’s Miracle Network.

The Sanford Birthing Center has one Cuddle Cot already.

“With the initial outreach from this family that’s what lead Sanford to buy the other Cuddle Cot so that we would have the opportunity to switch them out for cleaning purchases,” says Olson.

McLendon says this will make a tough situation, a little easier.

“We would have people stop in and the baby would be in the cooling area and you would have to wait and this would just be more fluent, be one less thing off the parents mind,” says McLendon.

Through their experience the sisters learned that one in four women either have a miscarriage, still birth or infant loss.

So they also want to raise awareness and let women know it’s okay to talk about their loss.

The t-shirt fundraiser ends Thursday, June 1.

They already have enough funds to purchase one Cuddle Cot, which costs $3,000.