2 South Dakota Men Get Lengthy Prison Terms For Dealing Meth

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Two South Dakota men have each been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, in separate cases.

U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says 40-year-old Roy Antrim, of Faith, and 44-year-old Shaun Espino, of Rosebud, both conspired with others to distribute meth in 2015 and 2016.

Both men pleaded guilty in February and were recently sentenced to 121 months in custody.

Antrim was fined $7,500 and ordered to forfeit $9,301 in cash and 14 guns. Espino was fined $1,000, and ordered to forfeit about $7,700 in cash and two guns.