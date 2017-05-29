Authorities ID Watertown Man Killed In Roberts County Crash

SUMMIT, S.D. – A Watertown, S.D., man has been identified as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Summit.

A 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12. A 1998 Ford Windstar attempted to turn west from 455th Avenue onto U.S. Highway 12. The two vehicles collided.

Eddie Goodwin, 66, was the driver of the Windstar. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was Nerissa Welch, 16, of Waubay, S.D. She was wearing a seatbelt and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Other agencies on scene were the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, Summit Fire Rescue and Grant Roberts Ambulance.