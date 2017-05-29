Bringing Part Of The Boston Marathon To SF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – It’s been almost four years since two bombs went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

Families from around the nation attended the event, including one in the Sioux Empire.

Now that family is bringing a piece of the Boston Marathon here, for an upcoming run in Sioux Falls.

The Scott family remembers seeing the event like it was yesterday.

“We turned the radio on and we heard that there was a bombing and then I got really scared,” says Donna Scott of Sioux Falls.

Donna Scott’s daughter, Elinor, was running in the race.

“Eventually word got through family,” says Elinor’s sister, Jodi Scott.

An hour went by, before the Scott family found out Elinor was safe.

And that’s because the runner was near the one mile to go mark when the bombs went off.

Without the chance to finish, Elinor wanted to return to the Boston Marathon the following year.

But another hurdle came her way.

“In January of 2014, she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” explains Donna.

The diagnosis was stage four.

“She kept fighting, but we really didn’t expect her to survive,” says Donna.

Elinor passed away in September of 2014.

But not before her dream came true.

The marathon board allowed Elinor, followed by Jodi, to return to the last mile, and finish the race.

Two officers escorted them onto the race path.

“It was clear that this was a special moment for her so the crowd just went crazy,” say Jodi. “They were screaming and cheering for her, so that was a very special moment for her.”

Even though her sister passed away, that wouldn’t be the last time Jodi saw the two officers who helped them out.

“I didn’t expect them to be waiting for me and pull me over, and give their greetings and their condolences,” says Jodi.

Fast forward to the next year — 2015, Jodi ran the Boston Marathon, and met up with her two biggest fans.

“To be able to give back to our family, I think was very special for them,” says Jodi.

With so many ties to the race, and now pancreatic cancer.

The Scott family is bringing the two together, here in Sioux Falls hosting the first ever Purple Stride Run.

And what will placed at the one mile to go mark? A mat, shipped all the way from Boston.

“Of course it means much more to us, it’s very personal to us,” says Donna, who is also the chair for the Purple Stride Sioux Falls affiliate. “But I hope people realize that this is something special because it is from the Boston Marathon.”

Elinor’s daughter traveled to Boston in 2013 as well, as a spectator.

She too, was not injured.

The family asked the two Boston police officers if they would be able to travel to Sioux Falls for the Purple Stride Run, but they aren’t able to.

The Purple Stride Run takes place this Saturday, June 3 at 8:30 a.m.

It’s a 5k that will end at Cherry Rock Park.

There will be 13 pancreatic cancer survivors at the run.