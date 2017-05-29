Dell Rapids/Saint Mary Wins State B Baseball Title

Defeat Vermillion 7-0 In Title Game
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —   After several close calls in past seasons, Dell Rapids/Saint Mary finally reached the top of Class B on Monday evening in Sioux Falls.

Following an 11-1 semifinal win over Platte Geddes/Dakota Christian/White Lake/Corsica in the afternoon, the Quarriers dominance continued in the championship game with a 7-0 shutout of Vermillion.  Seth Anderson drove in four runs, including the first three on a bases loaded double in the first inning that set the tone for the rest of the ballgame.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

