Downtown Sioux Falls’ Trolley Service Kicks Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Downtown Trolley is officially on the move.

The trolley started providing transportation through downtown Sioux Falls today, and will run through Labor Day.

It will operate Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The trolley is possible through a three way partnership. While the city actually owns the trolley, Stellar Limousine operates, maintains and insures the trolley, while Downtown Sioux Falls funds and markets the service.

To ride the trolley, you can board at any of the trolley signs. The trolley starts at Falls Park and travels down Main and Phillips Avenue as well as 8th Street and back again.

it costs $1 per rider per day and kids 5 and under ride free.