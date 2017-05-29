Families Remember Loved Ones At Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Veterans and families came to pay tribute to their loved ones today at the annual Wreath Laying ceremony at Hills of Rest Cemetery.

Families recalled loved ones who gave their lives in service to our country.

As taps played and the flag blew in the air, a moment of silence followed, as families remembered their loved ones, who gave the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect the country.

Vietnam veteran, Dean Noble has been attending the ceremony for 25 years.

He says he comes to honor all the men and women, who have served and died and the one’s still serving.

“A memorial like this means so much to us veterans. We are really appreciative of everything that’s done for them,” says Noble.

The appreciation and honor is the reason the staff at Hills of Rest Cemetery continues the ceremony each year.

“It’s very emotional, as you looked around the crowd today. You can see the people that came, it’s a very touching moment for them,” says Manager of Hills of Rest Cemetery Phil Schmitz.

But even the people who weren’t at the ceremony were touched to have found American flags next to their loved one’s grave.

Hazel Seloover has 13 family members buried at the cemetery.

Today, she came to pay respects to her brother and her beloved husband Roger.

“My husband talks about army days all the rest of our married lives. He said it was quite an experience, but he wouldn’t give it up for anything,” says Seloover.

She says days like today, are hard because she wishes she could hear his voice again.

“We were married 60 years and 11 days when he died and I lost my best friend,” says Seloover.

Hazel says when the day comes, she can’t wait to be reunited and be next to her best friend again.

Hills of Rest Cemetery says more than 33-hundred veterans are buried at the cemetery.