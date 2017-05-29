Gayville-Volin’s Laura Nelson Talents Music To USD Track’s Ears

GAYVILLE, S.D. — There’s plenty of time think when Laura Nelson is running.

“Between distance running and short distance running it’s an amazing combination. Running is so simple yet at the same time it’s largely complex.” Nelson says.

So it doesn’t hurt to have a tune in her head!

“I get real excited when I hear a symphonic band play. Some orchestra music sometimes gets me pretty fired up!” Laura says.

As she is on the track, Laura is always in motion, playing clarinet, piano and organ while making All-State Band and Orchestra.

“I started piano when I was five but I also started running and field day when I was five!” Nelson says.

“It’s always something with Laura and it’s always for others. The most impressive thing to me about Laura is how she takes the gifts that she’s been given and really models to other people, the people coming up below her.” Gayville-Volin Girl’s Track Coach Jeremiah Dibley says.

Distance running may be her specialty. A two time cross country state champion, Nelson capped off her career with a second 3200 meter title.

“The amount of stress that she puts on her body, her mind and her spirit on a daily basis is a lot and she has to be very disciplined for that to be able to be maintained.” Dibley says.

She’ll continue running next year at USD with a symphonic approach!

“How athletics can be applied to life is with music too. Practicing and you have to quite a bit of tenacity. Keep striving for better because there’s always room for improvement.”