Kelly Defends Plan For Russia Back Channel As A ‘Good Thing’

WASHINGTON (AP) – Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is defending an alleged effort by top White House adviser Jared Kushner to create back-channel communications with Russia.

Kushner is President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.

Speaking on Sunday’s news shows, Kelly says he doesn’t know whether the reports by The Associated Press and other news outlets are true. But he describes such efforts to communicate as “a good thing.”

Congressional Democrats are demanding to hear directly from Kushner over allegations of the proposed secret back-channel. They say his security clearance may need to be revoked.

The top Democrat on the House intelligence committee is congressman Adam Schiff of California. He says it’s “obviously very concerning” if a key Trump campaign figure was possibly seeking secret communications with Russia.

Intelligence experts say Russia meddled in the election.