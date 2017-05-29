Magic Monday With Travis Nye

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- KDLT News Today is happy to announce that Magician Travis Nye will be joining us on the last Monday of each month for Magic Mondays! Nye is a local magician who always has a couple tricks up his sleeve.

Nye grew up in Iowa and started practicing magic when he was 15 years old. Now 16 years later, he’s still performing. He currently lives in Sioux Falls with his wife and 3-year-old son, Lincoln. He performs for schools, corporate events and private parties. Nye also has a touring show called “Premonition Live.”

Last time Nye appeared on KDLT News Today, he told our anchor Ahtra Elnashar that she would be helping him trick the audience with a trick, but ended up tricking her! To see her reaction, click here. This time, he did something even spookier. To see his trick, watch the video above.

Nye will be performing at Harmodon Park on Saturday, June 3 during the Kick for a Cause event to promote local non-profits. He also has a show coming up on Friday, June 9 at Unglued in downtown Sioux Falls. For more information on this show, click here.

Travis Nye is always posting new tricks and illusions on his Facebook page, click here for more. Be sure to catch him on KDLT News Today at 6:30 a.m. on the last Monday of each month!